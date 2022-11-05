 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

