Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving early Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to the area in our updated forecast.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of central Illinois Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Here's your full forecast.
