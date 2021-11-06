For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
