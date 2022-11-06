 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

