Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

