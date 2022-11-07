 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

