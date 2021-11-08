Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
