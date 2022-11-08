 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

