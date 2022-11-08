Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving early Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to the area in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up even more for Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are e…
For the drive home in Decatur: Windy. Thunderstorms becoming likely later at night. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hi…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will…