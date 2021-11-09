Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 de…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is fo…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect c…
For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mo…