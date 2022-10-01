For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
