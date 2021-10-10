Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.