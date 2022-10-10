Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
