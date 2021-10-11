Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
