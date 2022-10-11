For the drive home in Decatur: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
