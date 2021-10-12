Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

