This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
