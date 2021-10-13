Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low te…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. T…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Decatur's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F.…