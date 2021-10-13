 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News