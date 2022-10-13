This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
