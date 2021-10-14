 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

