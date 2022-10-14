Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.