This evening in Decatur: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
