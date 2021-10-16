This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. S…