Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
