This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
