Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

