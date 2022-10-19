 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

