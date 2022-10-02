 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

