This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
