For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
