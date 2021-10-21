Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
