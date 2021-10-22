This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
