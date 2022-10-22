This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
