Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.