Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.