For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central Illinois.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye …
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees t…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Decatur. It looks to reach a co…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecas…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…