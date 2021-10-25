Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
