Decatur's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon, but winds will get even stronger in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatu…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain i…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Look…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…