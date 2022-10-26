Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
