Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.