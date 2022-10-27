Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
