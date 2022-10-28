 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

