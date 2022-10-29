Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely here.
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain i…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect …
Decatur's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Look…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expec…