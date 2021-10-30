 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

