For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely here.
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the f…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain i…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur folks s…
Decatur's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in …