Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

