This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little bit cooler Monday than Sunday in central Illinois, but the real cool down will occur tonight. Find out how low temperatures will go and what's in store for Tuesday in our updated forecast.
Another unseasonably chilly morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in central Illinois. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It looks to re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It …
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …