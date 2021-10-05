This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Th…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…