Decatur's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
