 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News