For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are …
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Th…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.