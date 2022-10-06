Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
