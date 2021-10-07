Decatur's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Win…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Th…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…