Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.