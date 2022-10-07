This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area this evening. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
Dry much of the day, but showers and storms will begin to pop up late Wednesday afternoon. The rain chance will stick around until our next cold front clears us Thursday. Get all the details here.
A little bit cooler Monday than Sunday in central Illinois, but the real cool down will occur tonight. Find out how low temperatures will go and what's in store for Tuesday in our updated forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Here's your complete holiday weekend forecast.
Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Decatur's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It looks to re…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.