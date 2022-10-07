 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

