Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

