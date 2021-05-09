Mother's Day brings cold, wet weather to Central Illinois

Rain fell for about 10 hours across Central Illinois, with 1.5 to 2 inches reported in McLean County by noon Sunday, while Macon County got around an inch. LeRoy in McLean County topped the charts with a recorded 2.2 inches to drown its Mother’s Day blooms.

Schaffer said the last few weeks have left the ground fairly dry, so with the rain falling over several hours, flooding was not a big concern. No flooding reports were made to the National Weather Service for the McLean County area, but some county and city roads had a bit of standing water during the storm Sunday.

The drop in temperature that came with Sunday's rain will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.

Monday might bring more rain, as a minor storm system moves through the area. Schaffer said the forecast doesn’t call for much precipitation, but scattered showers could appear in the afternoon.

The remainder of the week will be dry, but “temperatures will remain well below normal through at least Thursday,” Schaffer said.